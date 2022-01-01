Beachwood Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Beachwood
More about Cilantro Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
20090 Van Aken Blvd, Shaker Heights
|Popular items
|Quesabirria Tacos (3) w Consommé
|$13.00
3 beef & cheese quesabirria-style tacos and 12 oz of consommé soup.
|Chips & Queso
|$6.00
Corn chips & melted queso dip (8 oz)
|Mexican St Corn
|$3.99
Corn on the cob (sweet corn) w mayonnaise, cotija cheese & Tajín spice
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
Paladar Latin Kitchen
28601 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood
|Popular items
|Rum-Glazed Cuban Pork (DN)
|$19.50
Black beans, coconut mango rice, pico de gallo
|El Cubano (DN)
|$13.50
Mojo pork, ham, house pickles, swiss sheese, spicy brown mustard
|Traditional Guacamole (DN)
|$8.00
Served with our housemade blend of plantain, malanga and tortilla chips
More about BOMBA Taco + Bar
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
BOMBA Taco + Bar
2101 Richmond Road, Beachwood
|Popular items
|Korean Surf & Turf~
|$5.50
Bulgogi marinated beef, dragon shrimp, kale kimchi, chili lime cucumbers
|The Plant Daddy~
|$5.50
Plant based "chorizo", pickled onions, mushrooms, pickled shishitos, cheesy soft & crunchy shell with cilantro pesto
|Yucca Fries~
|$5.00
served with roasted garlic pasilla aioli