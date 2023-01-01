Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Beachwood

Beachwood restaurants
Beachwood restaurants that serve cannolis

Geraci's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Geraci's Restaurant - Pepper Pike

29425 Chagrin Blvd, Pepper Pike

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli$6.50
More about Geraci's Restaurant - Pepper Pike
Consumer pic

 

Village Square Pizza

27349 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CANNOLI$9.00
3 mini cannoli, chocolate chips
More about Village Square Pizza

