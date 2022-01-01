Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Beachwood

Beachwood restaurants
Beachwood restaurants that serve carne asada

The Last Page image

 

The Last Page

100 Park Avenue Suite 128, Orange Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA$38.00
More about The Last Page
Carne Asada~ image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

BOMBA Taco + Bar

2101 Richmond Road, Beachwood

Avg 4.3 (2092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada~$4.00
Carne asada (grilled steak), cotija cheese, pico de gallo, caramelized onions & poblanos, garlic cilantro pesto, vinaigrette slaw
More about BOMBA Taco + Bar

