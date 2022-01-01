Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodle soup in
Beachwood
/
Beachwood
/
Chicken Noodle Soup
Beachwood restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slyman's Tavern
4009 Orange Pl, Orange
Avg 4.2
(2662 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl
$6.49
Chicken Noodle Soup Cup
$4.99
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.99
More about Slyman's Tavern
The Pearl Asian Kitchen
20060 VAN AKEN BLVD, Shaker Heights
No reviews yet
Chicken Udon Noodle Soup
$13.95
More about The Pearl Asian Kitchen
