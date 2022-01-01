French fries in Beachwood

Beachwood restaurants that serve french fries

BlueStar Cafe & Market image

 

BlueStar Cafe & Market

28699 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere

Takeout
French Fries$3.00
DeGaetano's Village Square Pizza image

 

DeGaetano's Village Square Pizza

27349 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood

TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$2.75
