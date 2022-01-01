Grilled chicken in Beachwood
Beachwood restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about NHB - Beachwood
NHB - Beachwood
26300 Cedar Rd #1103, Beachwood
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast / midwest greens / high five garlic sauce / bleu cheese crumbles / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
|Grilled North High Chicken
|$13.00
grilled chicken / candied bacon / pickled red onion / lettuce / tomato / jalapenos / pickles / north high sauce / potato bun
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
Paladar Latin Kitchen
28601 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood
|Kid's Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
|Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwich (DN)
|$13.50
Swiss cheese, bacon, pineapple salsa, lettuce, cilantro adobo aioli
|Pasilla Grilled Chicken Bowl (DN)
|$16.00
Antibiotic and hormone-free chicken, anient grain blend, kale, radish, avocado, pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro tahini, citrus slaw