Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Beachwood
/
Beachwood
/
Scallops
Beachwood restaurants that serve scallops
The Pearl Asian Kitchen
20060 VAN AKEN BLVD, Shaker Heights
No reviews yet
Peking Style Prawns and Scallops
$18.95
More about The Pearl Asian Kitchen
RED the Steakhouse
200 Park Ave, Orange Village
No reviews yet
Diver Scallops
$39.00
Roasted Onion Soubise, Cauliflower, Kale, Golden Raisin & Rye Crumb
More about RED the Steakhouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Beachwood
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Reuben
Chicken Sandwiches
Noodle Soup
French Fries
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken Soup
Greek Salad
More near Beachwood to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Solon
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Euclid
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Northfield
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Wickliffe
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(842 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston