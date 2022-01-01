Tacos in Beachwood

Beachwood restaurants that serve tacos

al Pastor Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

20090 Van Aken Blvd, Shaker Heights

Avg 4.3 (2069 reviews)
Takeout
al Pastor Taco$3.50
Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit.
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Ground Beef Taco$3.50
More about Cilantro Taqueria
Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN) image

 

Paladar Latin Kitchen

28601 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)$15.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut-plantain crumble, cilantro aioli
Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)$16.50
Pickled red onion & pineapple slaw, cilantro aioli
Braised Beef Tacos (DN)$16.50
Queso fresco, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, aji pepper aioli
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco~ image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

BOMBA Taco + Bar

2101 Richmond Road, Beachwood

Avg 4.3 (2092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco~$5.50
Crispy chicken, pickled shishitos, pickled red onions & cheesy double shell
More about BOMBA Taco + Bar

