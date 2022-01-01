Tacos in Beachwood
Beachwood restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cilantro Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
20090 Van Aken Blvd, Shaker Heights
|al Pastor Taco
|$3.50
Pork with special rub & cooked on a spit.
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.50
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
Paladar Latin Kitchen
28601 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood
|Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)
|$15.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut-plantain crumble, cilantro aioli
|Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)
|$16.50
Pickled red onion & pineapple slaw, cilantro aioli
|Braised Beef Tacos (DN)
|$16.50
Queso fresco, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, aji pepper aioli