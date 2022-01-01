BEACON BREAD COMPANY

Go
We are a full service bakery and restaurant located in the heart of Beacon, N.Y.
Our bakery offers a variety of fresh breads and pastries daily, as well as indoor and outdoor dining service! We are working hard everyday to provide the Hudson Valley with the best quality ingredients in every dish. Since 2014, we have been specializing in bringing people together over brunch. Please enjoy!

193-195 Main Street

Popular Items

Melanzane Cotto$14.95
thin sliced fried eggplant, stacked with fresh, house mozzarella cheese, fire roasted peppers, arugula + balsamic reduction on focaccia bread
Coffee$1.85
locally roasted
Eggs on a Roll$6.95
two eggs any style with cheese on a brioche roll. Includes choice of bacon, canadian bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon
Latte$3.50
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, peppers, onions + aioli on a flour tortilla
Cheese Steak Au Jus$16.95
sliced ribeye steak, onion, pepper, melted cheddar + american cheeses on a baguette, served with a side of dipping au jus
Baguette Caprese$13.95
fresh, house mozzarella cheese, roma tomato, balsamic reduction, arugula + pesto, on a baguette
Iced Coffee$2.08
fresh, japanese-style flash cold brew
ketchup side
The Ultimate Bagel Sandwich$17.95
house beet-cured lox, arugula, capers, cream cheese, tomato, red onion + fresh dill on a toasted bagel
Location

Beacon NY

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
