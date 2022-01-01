Go
Beacon - Grand Rapids

We specialize in bringing Coastal Fare to Grand Rapids! Come in and try our amazing dishes.

38 Fulton St W

Popular Items

Bayside Biscuits (4)$8.00
Flakey Rosemary and seasalt biscuits. Served with a side of whipped butter.
Lobster Roll$22.00
Lobster, lettuce, mayo, and celery
Brown Butter Perch and Chips$19.00
Lightly floured and pan-seared perch in brown butter and capers. Served with fries.
Uncle Joe's Fish and Chips$16.00
Cornmeal fried walleye bites, fries, and served with tartar sauce.
Cup Of Clam Chowder$5.00
Get a cup of our house-made chowder!
Fried Oysters and Chips$14.00
Cornmeal fried oysters and fries. Served with your choice of sauce.
Oyster Po'Boy$14.00
Corn Fritters$8.00
Crispy corn and jalapeno fritters with old bayoli.
Coconut Shrimp and Chips$10.00
Bite-sized crispy coconut shrimp, sweet and spicy pineapple glaze. Served with fries.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Flash fried brussels, tossed with capers and a red wine vinaigrette.
Location

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
