Beacon American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Beacon

Carter's Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Carter's Restaurant and Lounge

424 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Caesar$9.00
Dry Rubbed Wings$15.00
Adult Mac N Cheese$15.00
More about Carter's Restaurant and Lounge
Meyer's Olde Dutch image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyer's Olde Dutch

184 Main St, Beacon

Avg 4.6 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Dutch$11.00
Our take on the classic veggie burger. Made from scratch with mushrooms, onions, black beans and tofu. Comes topped with melted cheddar, fry sauce, lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle.
Crispy Chicken$10.00
Chef Brian's Favorite! Two hand breaded ultra crispy tenders, dusted with out house spice mix. layered with pimento cheese, coleslaw and pickles.
Simple Salad$5.00
Red Leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions and a black olive balsamic dressing
More about Meyer's Olde Dutch
Kitchen Sink Food & Drink image

 

Kitchen Sink Food & Drink

157 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fjord Wine Dinner 12-3-21$125.00
A multi course seasonal dinner featuring wine from Fjord Vineyard, with presentations wine makers Casey & Matt
Friday 12-3 Seating starts at 7pm
Price includes, dinner, beverages and gratuity.
Communal seating only, proof of vaccination required.
More about Kitchen Sink Food & Drink

