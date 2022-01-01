Beacon bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Beacon
Carter's Restaurant and Lounge
424 Main Street, Beacon
Popular items
Small Caesar
$9.00
Dry Rubbed Wings
$15.00
Adult Mac N Cheese
$15.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyer's Olde Dutch
184 Main St, Beacon
Popular items
Veggie Dutch
$11.00
Our take on the classic veggie burger. Made from scratch with mushrooms, onions, black beans and tofu. Comes topped with melted cheddar, fry sauce, lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle.
Crispy Chicken
$10.00
Chef Brian's Favorite! Two hand breaded ultra crispy tenders, dusted with out house spice mix. layered with pimento cheese, coleslaw and pickles.
Simple Salad
$5.00
Red Leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions and a black olive balsamic dressing
Kitchen Sink Food & Drink
157 Main Street, Beacon
Popular items
Fjord Wine Dinner 12-3-21
$125.00
A multi course seasonal dinner featuring wine from Fjord Vineyard, with presentations wine makers Casey & Matt
Friday 12-3 Seating starts at 7pm
Price includes, dinner, beverages and gratuity.
Communal seating only, proof of vaccination required.