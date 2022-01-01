Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Beacon

Beacon restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket Sandwich with French Fries + Coleslaw image

 

Miz Hattie's BBQ

288 Main st, Beacon

Brisket Sandwich with French Fries + Coleslaw$14.00
Beef brisket sandwich served with sauteed onions, glazed with Miz Hattie's signature BBQ sauce. Served with French Fries and Coleslaw.
Brisket Burger with French Fries + Coleslaw$17.00
Angus beef patty topped with sauteed onions and cheddar cheese. Sliced brisket is layered on top for a delicious finish. Served with French Fries and Coleslaw.
Brisket Bowl with Baked Beans + Cornbread + Coleslaw$16.00
Bowl of brisket with smothered onions served with Baked Beans and Cornbread.
More about Miz Hattie's BBQ
Item pic

 

TITO SANTANA TAQUERIA

142 Main Street, Beacon

Brisket Taco$4.00
Onion- cilantro
Brisket Empanada$4.00
More about TITO SANTANA TAQUERIA

