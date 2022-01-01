Brisket in Beacon
Beacon restaurants that serve brisket
Miz Hattie's BBQ
288 Main st, Beacon
|Brisket Sandwich with French Fries + Coleslaw
|$14.00
Beef brisket sandwich served with sauteed onions, glazed with Miz Hattie's signature BBQ sauce. Served with French Fries and Coleslaw.
|Brisket Burger with French Fries + Coleslaw
|$17.00
Angus beef patty topped with sauteed onions and cheddar cheese. Sliced brisket is layered on top for a delicious finish. Served with French Fries and Coleslaw.
|Brisket Bowl with Baked Beans + Cornbread + Coleslaw
|$16.00
Bowl of brisket with smothered onions served with Baked Beans and Cornbread.