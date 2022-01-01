Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Beacon

Go
Beacon restaurants
Toast

Beacon restaurants that serve cake

El Nica Latin image

 

El Nica Latin

288 main st, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leche Cake$8.00
More about El Nica Latin
ZIATUN image

 

ZIATUN

244 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Semolina Cake$5.00
More about ZIATUN

Browse other tasty dishes in Beacon

Brisket

Cappuccino

Rice Bowls

Cookies

French Toast

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Map

More near Beacon to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1878 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston