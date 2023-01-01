Chili burgers in Beacon
Beacon restaurants that serve chili burgers
More about Meyer's Olde Dutch
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyer's Olde Dutch
184 Main St, Beacon
|Chili Burger
|$12.50
1/4 lb beef patty topped with our house made sweet and spicy beef chili and coleslaw.
More about MOD Delivery to Happy Valley - Order will be ready in about 20 minutes
MOD Delivery to Happy Valley - Order will be ready in about 20 minutes
296 Main Street, Beacon
|Chili Burger
|$12.50
1/4 lb beef patty topped with our house made sweet and spicy beef chili and coleslaw.