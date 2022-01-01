Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Beacon

Beacon restaurants
Beacon restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Meyer's Olde Dutch image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyer's Olde Dutch

184 Main St, Beacon

Avg 4.6 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt cookies$2.50
More about Meyer's Olde Dutch
Homespun Foods image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Homespun Foods

232 Main Street, Beacon

Avg 4.2 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Homespun Foods

