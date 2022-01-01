Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Beacon
/
Beacon
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Beacon restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyer's Olde Dutch
184 Main St, Beacon
Avg 4.6
(480 reviews)
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
$2.50
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt cookies
$2.50
More about Meyer's Olde Dutch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Homespun Foods
232 Main Street, Beacon
Avg 4.2
(475 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
More about Homespun Foods
Browse other tasty dishes in Beacon
Burritos
Coleslaw
Waffles
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Brisket
Chicken Tenders
Cappuccino
More near Beacon to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston