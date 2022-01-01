Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Beacon

Beacon restaurants
Beacon restaurants that serve coleslaw

House Coleslaw image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyer's Olde Dutch

184 Main St, Beacon

Avg 4.6 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Coleslaw$2.00
Shredded cabbage and carrots in a house made classic creamy coleslaw dressing
More about Meyer's Olde Dutch
0c749d5a-7160-41a7-a6f6-6ccd8570f3e3 image

 

Miz Hattie's BBQ

288 Main st, Beacon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ribs Half Rack with Baked Beans + Coleslaw + Cornbread$20.00
Fall off the bone smoked baby-back ribs smothered in our signature sauce. Served with Baked Beans, Coleslaw and Cornbread.
Pulled Pork Bowl with Coleslaw + Baked Beans + Cornbread$15.00
Pulled Pork Bowl comes with coleslaw, baked beans and cornbread.
3 Piece BBQ Chicken with Baked Beans + Corn Bread + Coleslaw$13.00
Normally one breast, leg, and wing. Served with Baked Beans, Coleslaw and Corn Bread.
More about Miz Hattie's BBQ

