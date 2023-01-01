Crispy chicken in Beacon
Beacon restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Meyer's Olde Dutch
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyer's Olde Dutch
184 Main St, Beacon
|Crispy Chicken
|$11.50
Chef Brian's Favorite! Two hand breaded ultra crispy tenders, dusted with out house spice mix. layered with pimento cheese, coleslaw and pickles.
More about MOD Delivery to Happy Valley - Order will be ready in about 20 minutes
MOD Delivery to Happy Valley - Order will be ready in about 20 minutes
296 Main Street, Beacon
|Crispy Chicken
|$11.50
Chef Brian's Favorite! Two hand breaded ultra crispy tenders, dusted with out house spice mix. layered with pimento cheese, coleslaw and pickles.