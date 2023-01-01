Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Beacon

Go
Beacon restaurants
Toast

Beacon restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyer's Olde Dutch

184 Main St, Beacon

Avg 4.6 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken$11.50
Chef Brian's Favorite! Two hand breaded ultra crispy tenders, dusted with out house spice mix. layered with pimento cheese, coleslaw and pickles.
More about Meyer's Olde Dutch
Item pic

 

MOD Delivery to Happy Valley - Order will be ready in about 20 minutes

296 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$11.50
More about MOD Delivery to Happy Valley - Order will be ready in about 20 minutes
More about MOD Delivery to Happy Valley - Order will be ready in about 20 minutes

