Falafel wraps in Beacon

Beacon restaurants
Beacon restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Item pic

 

ZIATUN

244 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Wrap$12.40
iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickled turnips and tahini
More about ZIATUN
Item pic

 

The Beacon Daily

29 Teller Ave, Beacon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Wrap$14.56
Chickpea falafel, white sauce, shredded lettuce, pickled onions cucumbers, flour tortilla
More about The Beacon Daily

