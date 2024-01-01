Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Falafel wraps in
Beacon
/
Beacon
/
Falafel Wraps
Beacon restaurants that serve falafel wraps
ZIATUN
244 Main Street, Beacon
No reviews yet
Falafel Wrap
$12.40
iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickled turnips and tahini
More about ZIATUN
The Beacon Daily
29 Teller Ave, Beacon
No reviews yet
Falafel Wrap
$14.56
Chickpea falafel, white sauce, shredded lettuce, pickled onions cucumbers, flour tortilla
More about The Beacon Daily
