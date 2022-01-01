Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French toast in
Beacon
/
Beacon
/
French Toast
Beacon restaurants that serve french toast
The Mud Club - Beacon - 305 Main Street
305 Main Street, Beacon
No reviews yet
French Toast Ala Croissant
$17.00
More about The Mud Club - Beacon - 305 Main Street
BEACON BREAD COMPANY
193-195 Main Street, Beacon
No reviews yet
French Toast
$13.95
on house brioche bread
More about BEACON BREAD COMPANY
Browse other tasty dishes in Beacon
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Coleslaw
Tacos
Cappuccino
Brisket
Mac And Cheese
Burritos
More near Beacon to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(9 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1878 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1017 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston