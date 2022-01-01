Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Beacon

Go
Beacon restaurants
Toast

Beacon restaurants that serve french toast

Consumer pic

 

The Mud Club - Beacon - 305 Main Street

305 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Ala Croissant$17.00
More about The Mud Club - Beacon - 305 Main Street
Item pic

 

BEACON BREAD COMPANY

193-195 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$13.95
on house brioche bread
More about BEACON BREAD COMPANY

Browse other tasty dishes in Beacon

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Coleslaw

Tacos

Cappuccino

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Map

More near Beacon to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1878 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston