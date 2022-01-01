Mac and cheese in Beacon
Beacon restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Carter's Restaurant and Lounge
424 Main Street, Beacon
|Adult Mac N Cheese
|$15.00
Miz Hattie's BBQ
288 Main st, Beacon
|Pulled Pork Bowl With Scoop of Mac 'n Cheese
|$17.00
A large bowl of Pulled Pork served with a scoop of Mac 'n Cheese snuggled next to it. Perfect for those who love our Pulled Pork, and need the taste of mac 'n cheese to go with it.
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$9.00
Miz Hattie's famous Mac 'n Cheese - in a Large size. Shell shaped pasta with macaroni pasta in a thick and creamy cheddar cheese sauce, with warm chunks of melted cheddar cheese throughout.
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$5.00
Shell shaped pasta with macaroni pasta in a thick and creamy cheddar cheese sauce, with warm chunks of melted cheddar cheese throughout. It's famous.