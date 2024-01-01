Pretzels in Beacon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beacon restaurants that serve pretzels
The Beacon Daily
29 Teller Ave, Beacon
No reviews yet
Pretzel Bites
$10.00
Comes with a side of Spicy Mustard
More about The Beacon Daily
Cooper's -
47 E. Main Street, Beacon
No reviews yet
Pretzel Bites (V)
$12.00
Soft bite size Bavarian style pretzels served with our house made beer cheese dip.
More about Cooper's -
