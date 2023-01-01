Rangoon in Beacon
Beacon restaurants that serve rangoon
More about Meyer's Olde Dutch
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyer's Olde Dutch
184 Main St, Beacon
|Krab Rangoon Spring Roll
|$7.50
Classic Crab Rangoon filling, rolling to a light and crispy spring roll wrapper
House "Duck Sauce"
2 to an order
More about MOD Delivery to Happy Valley - Order will be ready in about 20 minutes
MOD Delivery to Happy Valley - Order will be ready in about 20 minutes
296 Main Street, Beacon
|Krab Rangoon Spring Roll
|$7.50
Classic Crab Rangoon filling, rolling to a light and crispy spring roll wrapper
House "Duck Sauce"
2 to an order