Beacon Bar & Bistro

Beacon Bar & Bistro is an eatery on the causeway in Naples, Maine. Lobster rolls, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, ice cream, & homemade desserts. Enjoy good food, music, and stunning views of Long Lake!

828 Roosevelt Trail

Popular Items

Rice & Bean Bowl$15.00
Black Beans simmered with spices, onions, and bell pepper, Jasmine Rice, Salsa, Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese, Jalapenos, Cilantro, and Scallions
Crowd Pleaser$6.00
Family recipe bean dip with nachos; Bean and cheese dip with nachos, enough for 2
French Fries, Large$7.00
Fresh picked local lobster, tail, claw, & knuckle, kissed with butter, grilled bun, mayo, lemon slice, with kettle cooked sea salt chips and pickle on the side
House Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow Roasted and Pulled Pork with house-made blueberry barbeque sauce on seed bun. Side of chips and pickle.
Tortellini Alfredo with Grilled Chicken$16.00
Cheese tortellini with home made Alfredo sauce and citrus marinated grilled chicken
Soda Can$2.50
Homemade black beans, sliced jalapeños, salsa, cotija cheese, sour cream, served over white rice
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Cast Iron Pan-Fried Chicken Breast with Spicy Honey + Pepper Relish, served on a toasted bun with lettuce and ranch dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.
Soda$3.00
Old Fashioned Bread Pudding a la mode$6.00
House-made Bread Puddin', Ice Cream
Fish Chowder$7.00
Location

828 Roosevelt Trail

Naples ME

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
