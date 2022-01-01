Beacon Bar & Bistro
Beacon Bar & Bistro is an eatery on the causeway in Naples, Maine. Lobster rolls, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, ice cream, & homemade desserts. Enjoy good food, music, and stunning views of Long Lake!
828 Roosevelt Trail
Popular Items
Location
828 Roosevelt Trail
Naples ME
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
