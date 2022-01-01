Beagios Pizza

Buckwild Saloon

Buckwild Saloon is a great destination if you are traveling through Tuscola or Lapeer County areas. We are a small-town bar packing in tons of fun with amazing food and great prices. Ride on out for free live music on Tuesday Bike Nights. Enjoy 1/2 off Burgers every Wednesday. Like to jam? We have Open Mic Night on Thursday nights and a Fish Fry every Friday. Whether you are dining in or getting takeout, you must try one of our burgers, which are the best around!

The first weekend in October come check out Bucktoberfest which features a beer tent, craft fall beers, live music, a car show, free kids’ events and much more. While you're there try our 'Beast Burger' which is a blend of elk, wild boar, bison & wagyu beef. Available Oct 1-Nov 30th.

