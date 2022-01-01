Go
Eatery. Bar room. Purlieu.
Conceptualized by Chef/Owner Brian Nasajon and Bar Manager/Owner Ben Potts, Beaker & Gray is a 120-seat indoor/outdoor eatery and bar in Wynwood with an inventive, playful, globally-inspired menu and vibrant bar scene.
Named after two elemental culinary tools – the Beaker, used by bartenders to mix drinks, and a Gray Kunz spoon, used by chefs to execute dishes – Beaker & Gray features small, shareable plates and elegant, yet fun, crafted cocktails utilizing worldly ingredients and fresh, locally-sourced produce, including the Nasajon's backyard garden. All animal products are humanely raised – 100% grass-fed and free-range beef, free-range pork and poultry, and wild-caught fish. Coffees and teas are fair trade and pesticide-free, and filtered water is exclusively used in cooking.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

2637 N. Miami Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)

Popular Items

Pumpkin Gnocchi$19.00
pork rib, manchego, gremolata
Shishito Peppers$14.00
yuzu chili salt, garlic aioli
Cauliflower$16.00
huancaina, bacon, yuzu
GINGER ALE$4.00
Crispy Duck$29.00
two eggs any style, crispy waffle, bacon jam, maple syrup, home fries
Risotto$24.00
shrimp, hon shimeji, sake
Chicken Thigh$19.00
takuan, tzatziki, roti
Korean Ribs$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint Kalbi ribs are traditional Korean style ribs.
10pc Wings$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
B&G Salad$15.00
farmer greens, avocado, queso fresco, cashew, candied ginger
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2637 N. Miami Ave.

Miami FL

Sunday10:45 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:45 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:45 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:45 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:45 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

