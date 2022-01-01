Go
Beales Brewing

Simple Thrills for Curious Folks
510 Grove Street

Popular Items

Mac + Cheese
Homestyle baked mac and cheese
The Classic$12.99
Two 4oz patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion + pickle, served with a side
The Hawkeye$9.99
Smoked pulled chicken with buffalo sauce, slaw + pickles on potato roll, served with a side.
Smoked Wings$14.99
Eight large wings, freshly smoked and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery sticks and blue cheese or ranch
Pulled Chicken
Smoked pulled chicken platter, served with sauce, pickles, onion + potato bread
Miss Mitchell$10.49
Smoked turkey topped with beer cheese + pickles on a potato bun, served with a side.
Nachos$10.99
Shareable stack of fresh tortilla chips with cheddar jack, beer cheese, beans, tomato, green onion, sour cream + guacamole
Pulled Pork
Smoked pulled pork platter, served with sauce, pickles, onion + potato bread
Mr. Morris$9.99
Smoked pulled pork topped with tangy red sauce, slaw + pickles on a potato bun, served with a side
Sliced Brisket
Texas style brisket platter, served with sauce, pickles, onion + potato bread
Location

Bedford VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
