Beal's Lobster Pier

Eat, Drink , and Be Messy

SEAFOOD

182 Clark Point Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (2146 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Haddock Sandwich$13.99
Pan-seared, blackened, or batter fried, with lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll, served with tartar sauce.
Steamed Lobster by the Pound
Garden Salad
Baby seasonal greens and veggies from local farms – chicken add 5.99, haddock add 9.99, crabmeat add 17.99, lobster add 32.99
Cornbread$2.00
Corn on the Cobb$2.50
Beal's Famous Classic Lobster Roll$31.99
Freshly picked lobster meat mixed lightly with mayo and served on crisp lettuce in a grilled roll
Cole Slaw$2.00
Steamers$13.99
By the 1/2 pound or pound.
Beal's Famous Traditional Lobster Roll$31.99
Freshly picked lobster meat warmed in Beal’s Buttah™ and served with crisp lettuce on a grilled roll.
Beal's Famous Garlic Lovahs Lobster Roll$31.99
Warmed in Beal’s Garlic Buttah™
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
182 Clark Point Road

Southwest Harbor ME

