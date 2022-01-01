Go
Toast

Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis

Keep it fresh. Keep it local.

112A Annapolis Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

24oz Iced Signature Latte$4.96
16oz Iced Single Flavored Latte$4.15
20oz Coffee of the Day$2.59
Bacon, Egg &$4.71
24oz Iced Single Flavored Latte$4.68
Cream Cheese$3.29
16oz Hot Single Flavored Latte$4.68
Turkey Sausage, Egg &$4.71
24oz Cold Brew$3.50
Sausage, Egg &$4.71
See full menu

Location

112A Annapolis Street

Annapolis MD

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

No reviews yet

A plant-based eatery serving up nutrient-dense smoothies, smoothie bowls, locally roasted espresso and coffee, toasts, oat bowls, salads and more! All in our cozy building with drive-thru and online ordering convenient.

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Naval Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dangerously Delicious

No reviews yet

Each pie is handmade from scratch with no additives or preservatives. We work with only the freshest ingredients to make a quality product.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston