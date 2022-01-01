Beans & Bagels

JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House

Opened in August of 2012, JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House quickly became a staple in Downtown Frederick. JoJo’s offers a unique new-american style dining experience with both a casual dining room and cozy tap house. Our menu features 26 rotating beers on tap, and a full bar with an excellent selection of wine, whiskey, and craft cocktails. A private dining area is also available for those looking to host special events such as rehearsal dinners and business luncheons. JoJo’s hosts a fantastic happy hour in the tap house 7 days a week, as well as live music on Saturday nights. Varying menu specials are presented daily, and with a little something for everyone, we invite you to stop by anytime!

