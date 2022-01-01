Go
Toast

Bean's Ice Cream- Poquoson

Bean's Ice Cream is a family owned ice cream shop serving Hershey's Ice Cream & Canvas Coffeehouse Coffee. We also have an extensive hot chocolate menu that runs from the day after Thanksgiving until the end of March! We cater to the allergy community by offering safe options for those who have dietary restrictions.

475 Wythe Creek Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Waffle Cone$1.00
Classic Shake$6.00
Any one flavor of ice cream blended into a smooth milkshake.
Medium$5.00
A medium ice cream with approx. 11 ounces of your choice of one or two flavors of premium ice cream.
Hot Fudge Sundae$6.00
Approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Topped with hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!
Pint$7.00
pint of ice cream - 16 ounces of premium ice cream. Hand packed and made to order.
Large$6.00
A large ice cream with approx. 13 ounces of your choice of one, two or THREE flavors of premium ice cream.
Choc Chip Cookie Sundae$7.00
We start out with one giant COOKIE TEXT chocolate chip cookie and top it with approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Add on the hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!
Small$4.00
The BIGGEST small ice cream you will ever get anywhere! Approx. 8 ounces of your choice of one flavor of premium ice cream.
Quart$13.00
quart of ice cream - 32 ounces of premium ice cream. Hand packed and made to order.
Brownie Sundae$7.00
We start out with one giant COOKIE TEXT brownie and top it with approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Add on the hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!
See full menu

Location

475 Wythe Creek Road

Poquoson VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TJ's Sports Tavern II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Captain Harrell's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Crab and Purple Pig Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anna's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston