Go
Toast

Beans & Buns

A local coffeehouse where neighbors come in strangers and leave as friends!

2166 Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bagel$2.00
20 0z.Iced Coffee$2.50
24 0z.Iced Coffee$3.25
Tomato, Egg & Cheddar$4.75
fried egg, tomato & cheddar on an english muffin
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$6.00
fried egg, bacon, cheddar on an english muffin
24 oz Iced Chai$4.50
Egg & Cheddar$4.25
fried egg & cheddar on an english muffin
Sausage, Egg & Cheddar$6.00
fried egg, house-made sausage, cheddar on an english muffin
Turkey Avocado$9.00
Peppered Turkey, Avocado, Red Onion, Arugula, Tomato, Cheddar + Dijonnaise on Sourdough
Medium Hot Coffee$2.50
Brewing New Harvest's Medium Roast Comsa
See full menu

Location

2166 Broad Street

Cranston RI

Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fellini Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Gourmet pizza and more in a cozy, community environment.

All Favorites Cafe

No reviews yet

A fine diner

Keane's Woodfired Catering

No reviews yet

Open Fridays 4pm- 8pm. Pre-Ordering available! Check back weekly for our rotating family meals and specials.
Keane’s specializes in red-oak smoked proteins, wood-fired veggies and seasonal sides. We offer an array of catering services and a BBQ Take-Out in Cranston, RI.

Stevie D's Riverside Tavern

No reviews yet

We are a sports bar offering 26 Beers on tap, 13 of which are craft beer that rotate regularly. We specialize in our fresh handcrafted stuffed burgers. We offer a variety of quality pub fair anywhere from specialty fries, hot weiners, hot dogs, pizza, and much more. 11 HD Tv's with Direct Tv to catch all your favorite sports. Live music every Friday, and Saturday night.
Karaoke, Opinionation, and Music Bingo week days.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston