Beans & Buns
A local coffeehouse where neighbors come in strangers and leave as friends!
2166 Broad Street
Popular Items
Location
2166 Broad Street
Cranston RI
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fellini Pizzeria
Gourmet pizza and more in a cozy, community environment.
All Favorites Cafe
A fine diner
Keane's Woodfired Catering
Open Fridays 4pm- 8pm. Pre-Ordering available! Check back weekly for our rotating family meals and specials.
Keane’s specializes in red-oak smoked proteins, wood-fired veggies and seasonal sides. We offer an array of catering services and a BBQ Take-Out in Cranston, RI.
Stevie D's Riverside Tavern
We are a sports bar offering 26 Beers on tap, 13 of which are craft beer that rotate regularly. We specialize in our fresh handcrafted stuffed burgers. We offer a variety of quality pub fair anywhere from specialty fries, hot weiners, hot dogs, pizza, and much more. 11 HD Tv's with Direct Tv to catch all your favorite sports. Live music every Friday, and Saturday night.
Karaoke, Opinionation, and Music Bingo week days.