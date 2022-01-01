Go
Beantown Pho and Grill

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:45 PM

No reviews yet

272 Newbury Street

Boston, MA 02116

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Pho Tai$12.50
Vietnamese beef rice noodle soup with rare eye round steak in a fragrant five-spice beef broth. Sprinkled with fresh onion, scallion and cilantro served with lime wedges, bean sprouts and sweet basil leaves.
Indonesian Fried Rice$15.00
Hot and spicy fried rice with egg, carrot, onion and scallion topped with crispy chicken and fried egg served with sweet chili sauce. Spicy.
Fresh Roll (Goi Cuon)$6.50
A delicate rice paper wrapped around your choice of filling (shrimp or Tofu), stuffed with steamed rice vermicelli, lettuce and basil leaf served with Vietnamese peanut sauce.
Thai Tea$5.00
Thai Sweet Tea with Milk
Grilled with vermicelli noodle (Bun)$13.00
Vermicelli bowl. Traditional Vietnamese grilled meat over vermicelli noodles served with shredded lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and homemade nuoc cham sauce.
Coconut Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.00
Creamy hot and sour noodle soup served with flat rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, mushroom, scallion and cilantro in spicy coconut milk broth. Spicy.
Curry Noodle$13.00
Steamed vermicelli noodle over with Vietnamese sweet yellow curry sauce, mushroom, broccoli, carrot, string bean and baby corn.
Honey Chicken$14.00
Stir-fried crispy chicken in a sweet tangy honey sauce served with steamed broccoli and sesame seeds. Served with rice.
Mi Hoan Thanh (Dumpling)$13.00
Vietnamese Egg noodle with shrimp and pork wonton in a chicken broth top with onion, Fired onion, scallion and cilantro. Served with fresh lime, bean sprout and sweet basil leaves.
Spicy Calamari (Muc Rang Mui)$10.00
Battered calamari fried with onion, bell pepper and jalapeno on a bed of shredded lettuce.
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm

Location

272 Newbury Street, Boston MA 02116

Directions

Pickup

