Bear Bitez

Bear Bitez is a burger reimagined. We make our burgers in-house fresh from scratch with high quality never frozen meats, fresh vegetables, and baked in
delicious pastry. Enjoy them in beef, veggie, or chicken.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5486 Central Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (1012 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken - Cub Bitez$3.69
Scrumptious. Baked pastry filled with ground chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
No customization allowed.
Beef Combo$13.39
Enjoy your delicious burger with one of our Scrumptious sides, and a soda.
No Customization.
Chicken - Bear Bitez$8.39
Organic Free Range Chicken breast and thigh mix. Combined with grilled onions, fresh tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, Monterrey Jack cheese, baked to delicious perfection.
No customization available.
Apple Turnover$3.49
Enjoy our delicious homemade Apple Turnovers made with layers of flaky puff pastry, sliced apple preserve, & pure cane sugar.
Spicy Chips$2.75
Our artisan Chips are made locally with fresh organic potatoes, hand-sliced and cooked to golden perfection. Made in small portions to ensure it is uniformly seasoned, hand-tossed with a balance of amazing seasonings & fresh ingredients.
Mac N' Cheese$3.49
Homemade with a savory Bechamel sauce tossed in mild Cheddar Cheese.
Beef - Cub Bitez$3.99
Scrumptious. Mini baked puff pastry filled with USDA 100% chuck ground beef, grilled onions, pickles, and mild cheddar cheese.
No customization allowed.
Veggie - Bear Bitez$7.99
Special blend of Shiitake & Button mushrooms, mixed with Garbanzo & White beans, fresh vegetable medley, grilled onions, banana peppers, tomatoes, and Monterrey Jack cheese. Eating veggies never tasted this good.
No customization available.
Chicken Combo$12.79
Enjoy your delicious burger with one of our Scrumptious sides, and a soda.
No Customization.
Beef - Bear Bitez$8.99
Fresh USDA 100% Chuck meat, free of additives, fillers and preservatives. Rounded out with grilled onions, sliced tomatoes, pickles, and mild Cheddar cheese. Quality you can taste.
No customization allowed.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

5486 Central Ave

Newark CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

