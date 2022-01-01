Go
Bear Burgers image

Bear Burgers

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

8923 Flatlands ave

Brooklyn, NY 11236

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Suvy Sandwich$10.00
The Bear Burger$13.00
Fresh ground beef patty-Bear Burger sauce-Lettuce-Tomato-caramilized onions-pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
Kool Aid$4.00
6 pcs Wings$9.00
Fried wings with your choice of sauce
Classic Fries$4.00
Half And Half$4.50
See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

8923 Flatlands ave, Brooklyn NY 11236

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Chloe’s NYC LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bella’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bklyn Prime

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Cee Love Sea Food

No reviews yet

Come out and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Bear Burgers

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston