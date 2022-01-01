Go
Bear Cave Brewing

Come to our brewery/event center and enjoy! This is where you are royalty! Control what you want, where and when. So, take off your crown, relax, savor the goodness and release the bear!

1201 Mainstreet

Margie$15.00
House Made Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Hopkins MN

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Cam Ranh Bay Vietnamese Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

Pub 819

Beer, Whiskey, Burgers!

Mainstreet Bar and Grill

Located in downtown Hopkins, MN, we offer juicy burgers, delicious pub fair and just like mom used to make comfort food. From craft beer to signature cocktails we have them all. Happy Hour 7 days a week, Live Music on the weekends, MINGO, Event room, Pulltabs, E-Tabs, and a 200 inch BIG SCREEN TV for all your sports watching needs. Come see for yourself what we are all about.

Smile tea bar

kratom lounge, bar atmosphere, without the drama

