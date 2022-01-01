Go
Bear Flag Fish Company

3421 Via Lido

Popular Items

Bear Flag Burrito$12.95
Panko - Crusted White Fish Burrito with White or Brown Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Tommy Sauce.
Specialty Tacos$5.95
Your choice of Fish Taco with Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, & Tommy Sauce.
Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna$12.95
Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!
Specialty Burritos$13.95
Your Choice of Fish Burrito with White or Brown Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Tommy Sauce.
Ahi Poké$21.95
Served with Chips.
Bear Flag Tacos$5.50
Panko - Crusted White Fish Taco with Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, & Tommy Sauce.
Small Seafood Plate$14.95
1/3 Pound of Fish Served with a Choice of Two Sides.
Large Seafood Plate$18.95
1/2 Pound of Fish Served with a Choice of Two Sides.
Tommy Sauce Side$0.25
Guacamole$9.95
Served with Chips.
Location

Newport Beach CA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 am
