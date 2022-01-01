Go
Toast

Bear Mountain Pizza & Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

840 Rt 9W • $

Avg 4.4 (1493 reviews)

Popular Items

CAULIFLOWER PIE PERSO (10")$13.95
WITH THE FINEST OF CHEESES IN A SELF-CONTAINED TRAY WITH A PERSONAL SEALED CUTTER

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

840 Rt 9W

Highland Falls NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Central

No reviews yet

Coffee, Cafe, Bistro, Lounge

Peekskill Brewery

No reviews yet

Brewery and Full-service Restaurant located on the Peekskill Riverfront District

STAZIONE PKSL LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Birdsall House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston