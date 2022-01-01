Go
Toast

Bearden Hill Fieldhouse

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

6600 Kingston Pike • $$

Avg 3.5 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Fries$4.00
Fieldhouse Nachos$12.00
Bearden Hill Cheesesteak$10.00
Wings$12.00
Boneless$10.00
Benton's Bacon Burger$9.50
Side Tots$4.00
Quesadillas$8.00
Xtr Ranch$0.75
TOGO Wings$12.60
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6600 Kingston Pike

Knoxville TN

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tandur Indian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tandur Indian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Tandur is a flavor journey of the regions of India. Now, we bring more flavor varieties to your table – freshly prepared, inspired by Indian tradition with a modern, Tandur style. It is the best of both worlds with regional authentic flavors and unique, signature creations you will find only at Tandur.

The Artisan Cakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nixon's Deli #11

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston