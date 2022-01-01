Go
Bearden's

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

19985 Lake Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (998 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Milkshake$4.50
Double$7.99
Half Fry Slim jim$3.00
Small Milkshake$3.49
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Full Fry Slim Jim$4.25
Fish & Chips$11.99
Half Onion Ring$3.00
Full Onion Ring$5.00
Single$5.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

19985 Lake Rd

Rocky River OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
