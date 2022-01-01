Go
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ AVL

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

135 Coxe Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Meat AVL$16.00
Mac and Cheese$3.75
Creamy style mac and cheese. Contains gluten.
2 Meat Combo$18.00
3 Meat Combo$21.00
Bear Balls (3)$9.00
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
Cornbread
Served with Bear's homemade honey butter.
Sweet Mama Bear w/ Meat Choice$13.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, cheese, candied walnuts and dried cranberries. Served with your choice of meat.
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
Reg Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

135 Coxe Ave

Asheville NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
