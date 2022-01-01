Bear's Smokehouse BBQ AVL
Come in and enjoy!
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
135 Coxe Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
135 Coxe Ave
Asheville NC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wicked Weed
Come in and enjoy!
Wicked Weed
Order online, pickup, and enjoy!
Jack of the Wood
Come in and enjoy!
Laughing Seed Cafe
International Vegetarian with many vegan and gluten free options!
Online Ordering available Thursday - Monday 11:30 am -8:30 pm only!
All take out orders are subject to a 15% service charge.