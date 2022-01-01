Go
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express

Jamie "The Bear" McDonald and the team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serve authentic Kansas City style BBQ. Our South Windsor Express location makes picking up a hearty lunch and dinner simple. Situated close to Routes 5 and 291, Bear’s Express is ideally located for East-of-the-River residents who want to enjoy awesome barbeque in the comfort of their home or office. This to-go-only restaurant offers menu favorites found at both of our full-service Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ locations. During warmer weather we do offer limited outdoor dining at picnic tables.

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

454 Ellington Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1499 reviews)

Popular Items

Pint Mac and Cheese$7.00
1 Meat$16.00
3 Meat Combo$21.00
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
2 Meat Combo$18.00
Cornbread
Served with Bear's homemade honey butter.
Mac and Cheese$3.75
Creamy style mac and cheese. Contains gluten.
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
1/2 rack w/ 2 Sides$20.00
Half rack of dry rubbed and glazed ribs. Served with choice of any two single serving sides.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

454 Ellington Rd

South Windsor CT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
