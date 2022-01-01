Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
Jamie "The Bear" McDonald and the team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serve authentic Kansas City style BBQ. Our South Windsor Express location makes picking up a hearty lunch and dinner simple. Situated close to Routes 5 and 291, Bear’s Express is ideally located for East-of-the-River residents who want to enjoy awesome barbeque in the comfort of their home or office. This to-go-only restaurant offers menu favorites found at both of our full-service Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ locations. During warmer weather we do offer limited outdoor dining at picnic tables.
RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
454 Ellington Rd • $$
454 Ellington Rd
South Windsor CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
