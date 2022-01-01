Go
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

Jamie "The Bear" McDonald and the team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serve authentic Kansas City style BBQ in a casual and fun atmosphere. Whether you are looking for a quick meal to take home or to have a great night out with your friends in our full service bar we have you covered.

2152 Poquonock Ave.

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese$3.75
Creamy style mac and cheese. Contains gluten.
2 Meat Combo$18.00
3 Meat Combo$21.00
Bear Balls (3)$9.00
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
Pint Mac and Cheese$7.00
1 Meat$16.00
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
Cornbread
Served with Bear's homemade honey butter.
Location

Windsor CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
