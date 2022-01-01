Vending/Food Truck - CT
Come in and enjoy!
454 EllingtonRd
Location
454 EllingtonRd
South Windsor CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South Windsor Express
Jamie "The Bear" McDonald and the team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serve authentic Kansas City style BBQ. Our South Windsor Express location makes picking up a hearty lunch and dinner simple. Situated close to Routes 5 and 291, Bear’s Express is ideally located for East-of-the-River residents who want to enjoy awesome barbeque in the comfort of their home or office. This to-go-only restaurant offers menu favorites found at both of our full-service Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ locations. During warmer weather we do offer limited outdoor dining at picnic tables.
Chosen 1 Seafood - Manchester
Best Cajun Seafood Restaurant Chain in Connecticut.
People's Choice Pizza
Order for Take-Out or Delivery!
Artisanal Burger Co
ABC Artisanal Burger Company in Manchester, CT serves up fresh, handcrafted burgers made from the best local ingredients. We source our ingredients locally whenever possible and all dishes are prepared in house. Our careful attention to each step of the process gives you the best quality in flavors and creates mouthwatering dishes that you can't find anywhere else. We have a variety of milkshakes from traditional, not so traditional, spiked, and our instagram-worthy Crazy Shakes.