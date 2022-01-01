Go
Beasley's Chicken + Honey

Beasley's offers fried chicken and Southern sides in the heart of downtown Raleigh.

PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

237 S Wilmington St • $$

Avg 4 (1858 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$5.00
Sea-salt brined fries, fried to a golden perfection, tossed in salt and served w/ 2 sauces of your choosing. Allergies: Gluten, Soy
Pimento Mac & Cheese$5.00
Custard based mac & cheese made with pimento peppers. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Nightshade
Fried Chicken
Fried in soybean oil and drizzled w/ honey. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Soy
Buttermilk Biscuits$4.00
w/ butter + honey. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy
Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fried boneless thigh tossed in our Carolina reaper chili oil w/ pickles, shredded iceberg and buttermilk herb on house-made bread. Allergies: Dairy, Soy, Nightshades
Chicken Biscuit$9.00
Fried boneless thigh w/ pickled green tomato and honey-dijon on our buttermilk biscuit. Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Nightshades
Chicken + Waffle$6.50
Our waffle and fried chicken (choose your cut) served w/ syrup and honey butter. Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Dairy
Creamy Mashed Potatoes$4.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes w/ charred onion gravy. Order with the charred onion gravy on the side to make it gluten free and vegetarian. Allergies: Dairy
Classic Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Fried boneless thigh w/ shredded iceberg and special sauce on a brioche bun. Allergies: Soy, Egg, Gluten, Dairy
Braised Collards$4.00
Vegetarian!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

237 S Wilmington St

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

