American

Beast+Bounty

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:30 PM

3407 Reviews

$$

1701 R St

Sacramento, CA 95816

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Nduja$18.00
Spicy N'duja Spreadable Sausage / Tomato / Smoked Mozzarella / Shallots / Garlic / Oregano
Side Of Parm$1.00
Pepperoni$18.00
Umami Tomatoes / Pepperoni / Shallots
Old Fashioned$12.00
Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari. A cocktail drinker's drink.
Bitter, complex, boozy.
Salumi$20.00
Tomato / Cured Meats / Mozzarella / RPF
Margherita$17.00
Tomato / Mozzarella / Basil / EVOO / Maldon
Big Stump$9.00
OD All Hail Kale Caesar$15.00
Black Garlic “Caeser” Dressing / Curtons / “Parm” / Grilled Lemon
Side Granch$1.00
Burrata$18.00
Tomato / Fresh Burrata / Basil / Lemon Agrumato / RPF
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm

1701 R St, Sacramento CA 95816

Beast+Bounty

orange star4.4 • 3407 Reviews

