Go
beast + bottle image

beast + bottle

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

719 E 17th Ave

Denver, CO 80203

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fig + Pig Pizza$17.00
Fig Jam, Prosciutto, Gorgonzola, Arugula
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Fried Green Tomatoes (3 ea) and Roasted Tomato Yogurt
Dark Chocolate Torte$9.00
Earl Grey Butterscotch, Whipped Crème Fraîche, Smoked Cocoa Nibs
4-Pack Walnut Sticky Buns$29.00
A 4-pack of Chef Jodi's Sticky Buns. A take home delight, just bake in the oven and your on your way to brunch! Available for pick up on Friday and Saturday Nights Only! Limited amount available.
Lamb Pappardelle Ragu
The Classic Dish of beast + bottle!
Ribbon Noodles, Lamb Shoulder Ragu, Lemon Ricotta
Denver Restaurant Week Menu
Join us for a 3 Course Menu for Denver Restaurant Week from Friday, April 23-Saturday ,May 1
Royal Red Shrimp$16.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Carolina Gold Rice Porridge, Bacon Braised Greens (Gluten Free Option)
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
Hand Cut Fries with Lime Leaf Aioli (Gluten Free Option)
Frozen Chicken Pot Pie for 2$23.00
Pasture Raised Green Circle Chicken in a housemade chicken veloute w/carrots, peas, mushrooms, and turnips. Flaky, Buttery Pastry Crust. Comes Frozen.
Allow 70-90 minutes for cook time!
Frozen Pot Pie Meal Package for 2$45.00
One Chicken Pot Pie, Mixed Green Salad, Two Beast + Bottle Cocktails; Personal Jesus, and one Bottle of Jim Barry, Shiraz, Clare Valley, Australia
.
Pot Pie Description:
Pasture Raised Green Circle Chicken in a housemade chicken veloute w/carrots, peas, mushrooms, and turnips. Flaky, Buttery Pastry Crust. Comes Frozen.
Allow 70-90 minutes for cook time!

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

719 E 17th Ave, Denver CO 80203

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Your Mom's House

No reviews yet

Party at Your Mom's House

X BAR

No reviews yet

Denver's premier LGBTQIA+ Bar + Nightclub! We welcome you to come & spend your days & nights with us!

Park & Co

No reviews yet

Park & Co is an urban tavern in Denver's Uptown district.

Hudson Hill

No reviews yet

The finest coffee, cocktails, wine, beer and spirits in Capitol Hill.

beast + bottle

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston