Beasts & Brews

You’ll love dining in our Community Taproom & Scratch Kitchen. At Beasts & Brews, our selection of beer, wine and spirits from our self-pour taps is the first thing you’ll notice in our rustic, yet sophisticated restaurant. The best seats in the house are placed strategically on our gorgeous patio facing a breathtaking view of the Front Range, next to our roaring fire pits. Inside seating has the same phenomenal view through our wall of garage doors. You’ll find delicious cuisine from classic burgers, tacos, and mac 'n cheese to lobster risotto and rib eye.

7 Spectrum Loop • $$

Avg 4 (554 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Cheeseburger$8.00
House-ground burger patty and American Cheese on a brioche slider roll. Served with your choice of side.
Kid's Pasta$7.00
Rooster comb pasta tossed with your choice of sauce and served with garlic bread.
Fish 'n Chips$18.00
Hand-cut, Beer Battered Salmon+Fries+House-made Tartar Sauce+Slaw+Blackened Lemon
Burnt Ends$13.00
Smoked Pork Belly+House BBQ Sauce+Pickled Onions+Sourdough Bread+Pickle Spear
Steak Frites$20.00
Skirt Steak + Chimichurri + Fries
Loaded Pretzels$13.00
Mark Anthony's Pretzels + Beer Cheese + Peppadews + House-made Bacon + Sriracha aioli + Grana Padano
Brussels Sprouts$5.00
Crispy brussels sprouts tossed with Sriracha seasoning
Mac 'n Cheese$12.00
Rooster Comb Pasta + House-made Beer Cheese Sauce | Add: Brisket / Mushrooms / Buffalo Chicken / Buffalo Cauliflower / Lobster
Pork Chop$22.00
Wood-fired, Hand-cut, Bone-in Pork Chop served with choice of 2 House Sides
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Mesquite Smoked Brisket + House BBQ Sauce + Slaw
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Business Services
Takeout

Location

7 Spectrum Loop

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

