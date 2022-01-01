Go
Beatie’s Bar and Grill

1 Caberfae Lane

Caberfae Club Wrap$13.00
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, parmesan mayo and smoked gouda cheese in a sun-dried tomato tortilla.
Beatie's Burger$12.00
1/2 lb angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun.
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Peanut butter pie filled with Reese's pieces, peanut butter mousse and chocolate filling.
Cabby Basket$12.00
Chicken tender basket served with fries. Your choice of BBQ sauce or ranch on the side.
Chocolate Torte$7.00
Delicate, flourless chocolate cake topped with caramel sauce.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine hearts, seasoned croutons, shredded parmesan and a Tuscan Caesar dressing.
Location

1 Caberfae Lane

Cadillac MI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
