Go
Toast

Beau Jo's Pizza

At Beau Jo’s Idaho Springs, pizza is more than just a meal; it’s a Coloradoan way of life. Hearty, stacked high with toppings, and held together by our famous crust, our authentic Colorado-style pizza is the best in town – in fact, it’s the best in the state. Whether you’re making a stop in Idaho Springs to escape the I-70 traffic, or you’re planning a weekend getaway to this historic mining town, Beau Jo’s has you covered when it comes time to eat.

1517 Miner Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sky Hawk$11.50
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella and Feta
Dude Ranch$14.00
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese
Lil Italy$13.00
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning, Basil
Margherita$11.50
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese topped with Basil
Veggie Combo$11.50
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
CYOP$11.00
Build Your Own Pizza!
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.50
Ciabatta with Garlic Butter, topped with Mozzarella
Sausage Combo$13.00
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
Side Honey
Hawaii BBQ$14.00
BBQ Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese
See full menu

Location

1517 Miner Street

Idaho Springs CO

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beau Jo's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Brothers Deli

No reviews yet

Two Brothers Deli is open for online and call-in orders. Located in historic Idaho Springs off I-70/Exit 240. DAM good food since the 1900s!

Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese

No reviews yet

Homemade soups and heavenly grilled cheese

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston